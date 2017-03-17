Pie Five Pizza Brings Five-Minute Pizza to Tulsa, OK

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pie Five Pizza Co., the fast casual restaurant supplies known for its customizable pizzas and menu covers prepared and ready to enjoy in just five minutes or less, is excited to announce the opening of its first Tulsa location on Monday, March 13 at 7454 South Olympia Avenue. Open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Pie Five is the perfect location for busy families and active professionals looking for a fast and delicious meal crafted from fresh, hand-cut veggies and artisan toppings.

Pie Five franchisees Josh Fields and Brandon Birdwell bring five years of franchise experience to the table, owning eight Firehouse Subs in addition to their Pie Five locations. The duo is thrilled to open Pie Five’s next location in their home state of Oklahoma, and look forward to bringing the future of pizza to Tulsa.

“We feel privileged to bring fast, customizable pizza to Tulsa residents,” said Fields. “With great pizzas, heartfelt service and unlimited toppings, we’re confident Pie Five will be a winning combination.”

In celebration of the grand opening, Pie Five donated all contributions made from its pre-opening events to the Garner-Stocker Foundation, an organization that provides college scholarships to deserving, local youths. For more information, please see here.

Pie Five’s fast casual concept allows guests to completely customize their own, personal pizza from a selection of more than 40 fresh toppings, seven savory sauces and four made-from-scratch crusts. Pie Five also offers guests 10 signature pizzas, all taste tested to perfection by the inventor of stuffed-crust pizza herself, Patty Scheibmeir, Vice President of R&D and Product Innovations. Complement each meal with a freshly tossed side salad or basket of warm, cheesy Breadstix!

For more information on Pie Five’s locations, please visit the Pie Five location finder. Connect with Pie Five on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Join the Circle of Crust to earn points for every purchase of pizza or large salad. Circle of Crust members even get a free pizza on their half birthday!

About Pie Five Pizza Co.

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza Co. is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 300 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza Co. is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. Named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers & Shakers” for three consecutive years, 2015 “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation’s Restaurant News and one of “10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands” by Forbes.com, the company currently has over 100 locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

