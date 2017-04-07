Fitbit Saves Woman’s Life

73-year-old Patricia Lauder has worn her Fitbit long enough to know that her resting heart rate is between 60 to 70 beats per minute, so when she wasn’t doing anything strenuous and saw her Fitbit reporting that her heart was going at 100 beats per minute, she called 911.

It turned out that Patricia had blood clots in both her lungs, which caused her heart to work harder to make up for the lower oxygen levels.

She was able to get the condition treated and everything went back to normal within a day, but had she not been tipped to the issue by her Fitbit, she could have died.

It turns out the Fitbit can not only keep you fit, but alive too!